Craft an exceptional candidate interview experience.

Your candidates are preparing for you. Are you prepared for them? Use our products to impress candidates before their onsite, automate tedious tasks away from your hiring team, and deliver a world-class experience. It's exactly the type of experience your top candidates will want.

Launch an onsite schedule
Launch an offer letter

What is missing from your hiring process?

Onsites can help optimize your hiring funnels, keep your existing workflow, boost positive Glassdoor reviews, and save time for hiring teams.

Optimize your funnels.

We helped Tophatter scale to 100 employees during their hypergrowth phase. Onsite interviewees received 15% more offer letters at the onsite, and accepted 5% more offers. We diversified their team by over 40% and landed key hires.

feature1

Let the reviews sell it for you.

Every new inbound candidate will look at your Glassdoor reviews. In our case study, Onsites completely eliminated negative reviews from the onsite stage. We also saw a 75% lift in positive reviews.

feature2

Turbocharge your hiring team.

Hiring is already one of the most demanding roles in an organization. Our tools were built to increase efficiency and productivity. On average, 15 minutes were saved on the intro call, 30 minutes saved during the onsite, and 1 hour saved while closing the candidate at the offer letter stage.

feature1

Keep your existing workflow.

We work on top of your ATS so you can keep your existing workflows. We automatically synch up with any changes made to candidate schedules. It just works.

feature2

Free trial. No contract. Cancel when you want.

All plans include a 14-day free trial

$ 50 /month
Micro
20 onsites
1 custom domain
Dedicated customer support
$ 100 /month
Team
50 onsites
1 custom domain
5 offer letters
3 reference checks
Contact Us
Enterprise
Unlimited onsites
Unlimited custom domains
Unlimited offer letters
10 reference checks
Custom integrations

What do people think about using Onsites?

There is no other product out there like this and it helps candidates prepare before coming to their onsites which helped them perform more successfully in the interview and have a better impression of the company.
Amanda
Triplebyte
This is something I've never seen before, but it will soon be seen everywhere. It's too much of a good idea not to spread. Fantastic touch. An emailed interview schedule seems so pedestrian in comparison.
Kori
Interview candidate

Join our private beta waitlist

Overview

Products

Copyright © 2018 North Point Labs, Inc.